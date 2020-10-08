82-летняя Джейн Фонда снялась в латексных ботфортах на шпильках
82-летняя голливудская звезда Джейн Фонда снялась в эффектной фотосессии для журнала Interview. Актриса позировала в ярко-красном блейзере и платье от Michael Kors и черных латексных сапогах-ботфортах на высокой шпильке от Saint Laurent.
«This pandemic is just the tip of the iceberg,» @janefonda tells the actor and activist @indyamoore. «Now were seeing the pandemic plus hurricanes. If you multiply all of that by 100, how do you govern? How do you have money to allow people to live peacefully and creatively and culturally and harmoniously when youre just barely able to deal with droughts and floods and fires and earthquakes? The World Health Organization says that by mid-century, as the ice sheets melt, there will be over 200 million refugees, and more pandemics than we can imagine. This is a real catastrophe thats looming. At the same time, we have the crisis of white supremacy that must be ended. I believe that we are lucky to be alive at this time. We are the generation that can ensure there will be a future for humankind. What a glorious responsibility. We must not shirk it.» At the link in our bio, the two-time Oscar-winning legend discusses her new book, «What Can I Do? My Path from Climate Despair to Action,» and why the climate crisis is a battle she thinks we can win. Photographed by @lukegilford and styled by @cristinaehrlich for our fall issue, out soon.
В сопутствующем интервью Джейн рассказала о своей общественной деятельности – в том числе об участии в акциях, целью которых является привлечение внимания к борьбе против изменения климата. Фонда также рассказала, что в целях сохранения окружающей среды старается больше не покупать себе новую одежду. «Нужно довольствоваться малым…», – заявила звезда. Правда, сохранившая идеальную фигуру знаменитость признает, что ей легко это говорить, так как за время ее карьеры у нее накопилось много одежды. и она все еще может позволить себе носить то, что и 30 лет назад.
Ранее Фонда, которая в 1980-х годах Обыла дним из самых ярких популяризаторов аэробики, записала «онлайн-тренировку» в стиле ретро с участием таких звезд, как Кэти Перри, Орландо Блум, Керри Вашингтон, Эми Шумер, Шакил О'Нил. Тем самым актриса призвала американцев принять участие в выборах президента США.
Видео называется «Exercise that vote» - в переводе «реализуй свое право голоса». В то же время слово «exercise» означает еще и «упражнение».
Lets Get Registered!!!! . Were getting in shape for the race of our lives this November and it has never been more important to exercise your right to vote. Many states have registration deadlines today so do not wait! Head to the link in my bio and check your registration status now! LETS DO THIS!!!!! #ExerciseThatVote
Фото Instagram92
